Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:QTRHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 13,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0098 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

