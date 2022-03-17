Idena (IDNA) Hits Market Cap of $4.39 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Idena has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $133,805.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00214917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00197605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,903,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,514,273 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

