Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $4.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.79. 642,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.05 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 433.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.