Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.49

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.49 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.49. The stock has a market cap of £407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.
Ophir Energy Company Profile (LON:OPHR)
