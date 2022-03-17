Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.99. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 2,416 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Rating ) by 146.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

