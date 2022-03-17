Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.99. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 2,416 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.
About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)
Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
