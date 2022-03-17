Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.80

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.80 and traded as high as C$29.99. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.27, with a volume of 759,352 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QBR.B. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.78.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.79.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.