Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.0 days.

Shares of Rexel stock remained flat at $$20.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. Rexel has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

