Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0449

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $155,108.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

