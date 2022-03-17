Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%.

Shares of RYAN traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.05. 2,230,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,191. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

