Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,049,600 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 3,158,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 245 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock remained flat at $$2.59 during midday trading on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

