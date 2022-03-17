Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SRCH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 44,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Searchlight Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Searchlight Minerals Company Profile

Searchlight Minerals Corp. is a natural resource company, which engages in the recovery of base and precious metals from reprocessing existing tailings. It holds interest in Clarkdale Slag Project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

