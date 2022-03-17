IBM Retirement Fund Sells 45,041 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,041 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 113,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,347,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,636,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,498. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

