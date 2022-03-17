Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.81

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.81 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 142.68 ($1.86). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.87), with a volume of 3,050,179 shares changing hands.

PHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.28) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 156 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.67 ($2.25).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

