WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.79

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.79 and traded as low as $60.05. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 233,101 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $839,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

