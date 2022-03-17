K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $174.85

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 174.85 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 157.55 ($2.05). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 160.05 ($2.08), with a volume of 6,846 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £70.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 174.62.

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,350.92 ($6,958.28). Insiders bought a total of 52,546 shares of company stock worth $9,037,912 over the last ninety days.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

