Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $351.34

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.34 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 306 ($3.98). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 308.50 ($4.01), with a volume of 144,951 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGAM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.24).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 320.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 350.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.07 million and a PE ratio of 12.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

