Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Decreases By 19.2%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,278,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

Shares of NSRGF traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.25. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $107.80 and a twelve month high of $143.92.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

