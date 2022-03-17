PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 77,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. PharmaCyte Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PharmaCyte Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

