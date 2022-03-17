Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Issues Earnings Results

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RLYB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 241,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

In other Rallybio news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rallybio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

