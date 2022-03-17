Lattice Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,673 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.46 on Thursday, hitting $107.92. 24,840,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,537,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average of $197.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

