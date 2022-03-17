Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LE traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 950,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
