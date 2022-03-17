IBM Retirement Fund Sells 5,527 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.78.

ADBE stock traded up $20.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $484.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.99. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

