Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Trading Up 8.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock to C$9.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Fuels traded as high as C$11.42 and last traded at C$11.41. 36,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 921,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a current ratio of 24.42.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

