Zacks: Analysts Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $71.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.85 million and the highest is $71.92 million. AtriCure reported sales of $59.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $322.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $327.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $378.25 million, with estimates ranging from $371.20 million to $396.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,079. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.