$0.02 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHDGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 209,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $898,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,098 shares of company stock worth $5,503,451 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.