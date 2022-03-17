$0.02 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 209,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $898,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,098 shares of company stock worth $5,503,451 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

