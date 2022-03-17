Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the lowest is $9.24 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $58.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.16 million, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,428. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $852.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

