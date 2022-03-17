Lobstex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $293,347.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $641,233.57 and $293,347.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,287,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,212,195 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

