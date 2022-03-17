2,400 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,537.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Trimble stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $68.27. 1,505,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,608. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.
In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimble (TRMB)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.