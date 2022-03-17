2,400 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,537.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $68.27. 1,505,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,608. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

