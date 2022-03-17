Whelan Financial Buys 52,748 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 14.6% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

