Whelan Financial Buys 52,748 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 14.6% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.