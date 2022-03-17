Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.72

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.72 and traded as high as $92.40. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 140,795 shares traded.
Several research firms have commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.
The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
