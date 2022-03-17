Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.72

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.72 and traded as high as $92.40. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 140,795 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

