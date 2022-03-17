Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.15

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.15 and traded as high as C$19.48. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.41, with a volume of 434,672 shares changing hands.

INE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.57.

The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

