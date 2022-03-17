EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile (OTC:ECSNF)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

Further Reading

