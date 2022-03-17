TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 15,656,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,730,908. TDH has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TDH by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TDH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDH during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

