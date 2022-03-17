Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 726,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,499. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,848,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,114,000 after acquiring an additional 722,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,469,000 after purchasing an additional 325,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,082,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,563,000 after buying an additional 247,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after buying an additional 1,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

