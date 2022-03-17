Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of COMP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 5,048,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,350. Compass has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

COMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

