Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of COMP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 5,048,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,350. Compass has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
About Compass (Get Rating)
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass (COMP)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.