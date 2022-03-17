Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIG stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.72. 1,985,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.