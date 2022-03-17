Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,300 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNG traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.79. 1,555,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.79. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.91 and a 12 month high of $337.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

