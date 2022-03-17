McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s 8th Largest Position

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.17.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

