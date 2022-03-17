Lattice Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,114 shares of company stock worth $935,343. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
