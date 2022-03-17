Lattice Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. DocuSign accounts for about 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,955,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -237.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average of $195.42. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

