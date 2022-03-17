Zel (ZEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $175,811.00

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00379272 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00072599 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00097146 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003495 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

