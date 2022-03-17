Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) to post $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.96. 2,288,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,088. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

