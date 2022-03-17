ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASMIY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ASM International from €350.00 ($384.62) to €300.00 ($329.67) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ASM International from €440.00 ($483.52) to €350.00 ($384.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $29.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.75. 561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.49. ASM International has a 52-week low of $254.06 and a 52-week high of $497.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.69.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

