SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 113,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.82. 16,154,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,307,773. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

