FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.69. The stock had a trading volume of 191,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,648. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $127.38 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.06.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 3,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

