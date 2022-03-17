Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.
MNTK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 68,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
