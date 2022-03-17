Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

MNTK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 68,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

