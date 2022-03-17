Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

NASDAQ:ETON remained flat at $$3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 105,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,237. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

