Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,175 ($15.28) and last traded at GBX 1,170.06 ($15.22). 16,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 19,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,165 ($15.15).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.33. The company has a market cap of £147.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,367.20.
Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BASC)
See Also
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.