Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Up 2.1%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 11.19% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

