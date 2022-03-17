Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. 3,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

